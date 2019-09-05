Even though Lil Tecca just released his debut project, which contains his mega-hit single "Ran$om," he's not having a very good time in life. The 17-year-old is going through a range of emotions and, now that his schedule is getting busier and busier by the day, he's not sure if he wants to continue in this path. The teenage rapper became a national sensation with his catchy melodies, pairing his single with a Cole Bennett video for good measure. Unfortunately though, he doesn't appear to be loving this experience. In fact, he's already considering retirement.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The young recording artist let off some steam in a series of tweets, worrying fans who have been enjoying We Love You Tecca for the last few days. "Could care less bout sum $$ if im not happy," he wrote before expanding. "Hate this shit. I love y'all but this shit won't b continuing as long as y'all thought."

There is the possibility that Tecca could be referring to something other than his music career. However, considering the fact that he's blown up in recent months, these cryptic tweets are being read as if the teen is considering an early exit from his music career. Perhaps he'll take his money from "Ran$om" and ride off into the sunset, never to be heard from again. Hopefully though, his fans are able to convince him to stick around for the long term.