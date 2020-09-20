It was an interesting week in the South. Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta announced they'd be dropping solo albums on the same date. Fans were excited for the abundance of music from the CMG camp but at the same time, having both star artists from the same label drop music might not be the best strategy. The two came to a compromise, announcing that they'd be delivering a joint project titled Code Red. Landing on the same release date, however, is Lil Tecca's Virgo's World. The New York rapper's project is stacked with features from Lil Uzi Vert to Skrillex.

The first week sales projections for both projects are now in and their looking quite similar. According to chartdata, both projects are looking to move 35K to 40K in the first week, tying country star Keith Urban. Tecca is looking at higher actual units sold with a projected 2K to 3K while Code Red is looking at 1K to 2K. Alicia Keys, who just dropped ALICIA, is looking at a few more units moved with a projection slating for 50K to 55K.

It seems unlikely that any of these projects might debut at the top of the chart. NBA Youngboy could possibly have a chance at topping the chart, though he might have competition with Pop Smoke's posthumous Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon.

