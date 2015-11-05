Code Red
- MusicDJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's "Code Red" Turns 30"Code Red" marked the end of an era for DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.By Watson George
- NumbersLil Tecca & Moneybagg Yo And Blac Youngsta First Week Sales Projections Are InLil Tecca's "Virgo World' and Moneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta's "Code Red" are projected to sell the same amount. By Aron A.
- NewsMoneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Get Honest On "Blind"Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta had a lot to say on their collab tape.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMoneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Are As Confident As Ever On "Super Hot"Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta recently came through with their new project called "Code Red."By Alexander Cole
- NewsMoneybagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Face Off With "Demons"Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo dance with their "Demons" on this highlight from their brand-new "Code Red" album. By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher Cries Over Moneybagg Yo On His New Song "Brain Dead"Ari Fletcher is featured on Moneybagg Yo's new song, where she airs him out via voicemail recording at the end.By Alex Zidel
- NewsStream Monica's New Album "Code Red"Take a listen to Monica's first album in three years with "Code Red."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsI KnowListen to Monica's latest offering "I Know."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsHustler's AmbitionMonica recruits Akon for her latest slow jam "Hustler's Ambition."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCode RedMonica calls on Missy Elliott & her two-year old daughter, Laiyah, for the title track to her upcoming project "Code Red."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMonica Feat. Lil Wayne "Just Right For Me" VideoLil Wayne skates for Monica in new "Just Right For Me" video. By Angus Walker