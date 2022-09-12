Rolling Loud has come and gone for another weekend, this one taking place in Toronto and featuring headliners like Wizkid, Future, and Dave to get the crowd amped up and in the mood to party.

While the main attractions certainly saw plenty of love from their fans in the crowd, Lil Skies – who took to the stage on Friday (September 9) – wasn't nearly as warmly embraced as other rappers, and he didn't hesitate to call the audience out over their awkward and uninterested demeanour.

Lil Skies performs in 2018 -- Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In a TikTok video that was captured at the festival, the Pennsylvania-born recording artist can be seen looking down at the people below him, standing completely still as he gave it his all on stage. "I hope you guys didn't pay all the f*cking money just to come here and stand like this," the 24-year-old said, earning almost no reaction.

"Y'all look weird as shit," Skies continued. "TURN the F*CK UP! You are not too cool to jump," he insisted, even giving attendees a tutorial on how to move in case they had forgotten.

Once again, for good measure, he yelled "TURN THE F*CK UP" before turning around and muttering "F*ck, cut all that weak shit n*gga."

Aside from Lil Skies' awkward set, police have also confirmed that shots were fired at Rolling Loud on Saturday (September 10) night. Luckily, no injuries have been reported, and according to Global News, officers have recovered the weapon used in the incident.

