Lil Pump spits out some of the hottest takes we've ever heard. This month, he was getting dragged online for saying XXXTentacion is this generation's Tupac Shakur. He's also gone on record to state that he's the greatest lyricist to ever live. When it comes to his appearance, Jetski is trying to find out which celebrity he looks the most like. He happens to think that he's got a little bit of Chris Brown going in his face and apparently, one of his fans agrees. He was so curious that he decided to ask his supporters if they agree, sharing an image of himself and fishing for compliments.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Pump posted a photo of himself sitting on the dock by the lake, asking people if they can spot the Breezy similarities. Some people were polite and told the star that he looks more like Lil Pump (duh) while others were a little more direct. "You look like Chris Browns' uncle who is addicted to crack," wrote one commenter. Ouch.

Do you see any similarities or is Lil Pump tripping like always? Let us know in the comments. If you think he looks more like somebody else, who is on your mind?