Ahead of the release of his upcoming collaborative project with producer Ronny J, Florida rapper Lil Pump has found himself in trouble with Uncle Sam. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, the rapper owes approximately $1.6 million in back taxes from his 2018 bill and if he doesn't pay it soon, he may have his Miami mansion stripped away from him.

Money started coming in heavy for Lil Pump after he dropped "Gucci Gang" but he reportedly did not care enough to pay all of his taxes from that year. The documents report that Pump missed a payment worth $1,676,738.65, and his property will be seized if he fails to pay it.



Miami-Dade Police Department/Getty Images

This news comes mere months after the rapper was sued by American Express over a $26,000 bill. Several months before that came to light, Pump was hit with an $89,000 tax lien by the government. Needless to say, this hasn't been the greatest stretch of his career.

"Do not believe the internet, that shit is all cap bro," said Pump at the time. "90 thousand that is on my wrist right now. Another 90, that’s on my neck. Don’t play with my body. Look, I have made over 15 million dollars, you know what the tax bill on 15 million dollars is? Bitch, 90k ain’t shit to me. Stop playing with my body."

We will keep you updated on Lil Pump's reported tax troubles. Do you think he'll end up losing his home?



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

