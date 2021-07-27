Lil Nas X's Dad Responds To DaBaby's Homophobic Rolling Loud Rant

DaBaby's "apology" only made things worse. The Charlotte-born rapper has been facing a well-deserved amount of backlash after addressing his fans at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami this weekend, going on an unprompted rant disrespecting his HIV+ positive fans and his gay supporters.

"If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," said DaBaby during his concert. "Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

The rapper tried to step back from the controversy by saying that his gay fans aren't the "nasty" ones with HIV, but his words were even more disturbing. T.I. defended his comments and said that if Lil Nas X is allowed to be gay, then DaBaby should be allowed to be openly homophobic, which is even more ignorant.

After this all went down this weekend, Lil Nas X's father Robert Stafford has officially responded to DaBaby, sharing a picture of the rapper with his son and writing, "Bruh sit down you had your time."



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The worst part about this homophobic rant is the fact that right now, the top rap song in the country is from Lil Nas X, a gay artist, with "INDUSTRY BABY." Straight people need to understand that hateful, homophobic comments aren't "freedom of speech." It's hate speech.

Check out Lil Nas X's dad's response below.