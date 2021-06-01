Now that his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" controversy has settled and hoopla over that embarrassing pant-splitting moment on Saturday Night Live has come to an end, Lil Nas X is back to enjoying himself on social media. The "Old Town Road" star has often spoken about being a part of the social media generation and not taking trolling seriously because he's used to online antics, and he's no stranger to displaying a few of his own when he has time.

The singer stole attention on Monday (May 31) after he appeared in a new TikTok video where he listed off women he "would try to date if" he "was straight."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The list included SZA, Billie Eilish, and TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell (who was recently booted out of Diplo's house following their controversy), but not all Lil Nas X fans were happy about his clip. Some people complained about the singer doing this for clout, alleging that it was a lead-up to him announcing he's bisexual, something Lil Nas X has not even hinted at. He posted the video to his Twitter account but quickly took it down without explanation.

Check out the video below for yourself and let us know what you think of Lil Nas X's choices.