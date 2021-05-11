Undoubtedly, 2019 was the year of "Old Town Road." Lil Nas X, like many other Rap hopefuls, had spent years online peddling his music to whoever would listen, but after the "Old Town Road" controversy kicked up in the country music sphere and Billy Ray Cyrus hopped on the remix, the song became a pop culture phenomenon. Soon, the award nominations rolled in, including Lil Nas X being up for Record of the Year at the Grammys in 2020. Other nominees in the category included Bon Iver, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Khalid, Lizzo, Post Malone, Swae Lee, and Billie Eilish.

Sadly, for Lil Nas X, he didn't take home the coveted award and lost out to Eilish's "Bad Guy," but "Old Town Road" did earn him two other wins. Still, the hitmaker was disappointed in the Record of the Year loss and told British GQ that he found himself jealous of Billie Eilish's success.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"Damn, but how? I have the biggest song. That isn't fair," Lil Nas X recalled feeling about his loss. Then, the following month, America—along with the rest of the world—was hit with a quarantine that kept us "bored in the house and in the house bored." The singer-rapper admitted to being in his house alone for months as he dug deep and self-reflected on those emotions still lingering from the Grammys.

"I put all that energy I was feeling onto her. It became jealousy that wasn't warranted," said Nas X. "You have the longest-running number-one song, why the f*ck are you jealous about this award? We are already so blessed. Even if you don’t have these things, you’re here. You’re still alive. You exist. You shouldn’t have any reason to be jealous.”

Check out a few shots from Lil Nas X's British GQ cover feature below.

[via]