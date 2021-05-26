On Saturday (May 21), Lil Nas X took to the Saturday Night Live stage. The singer brought his controversial "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" single to the forefront once again with a pole-centered sexy performance, but he suffered a mishap in the middle of his dance routine. While Lil Nas X's face showed that something went wrong, he proceeded like the professional he is and finished it off without a hitch.

During the singer's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lil Nas X was asked about that moment and the pant-splitting wardrobe malfunction.

"So, I was pretty much going down the pole, you know, doing my little sexy drop down and boom, I feel air," said Lil Nas X as the audience laughed. "I was like, okay, there's definitely a breeze going on and I also felt like, some popping, like still happening while I was down there. I was like, 'Oh God, I hope it's not...just please don't be on TV already.'"

"And SNL was actually live," he added. "You know what the worst part is? At the end of the performance, the dancers are supposed to like touch me and tug on me or whatever, and they were tugging on the pants and I was like, 'Please, God no.'" Lil Nas X recognized her couldn't necessarily tell his dancers because they were in the middle of a performance but he did his best at handling the situation.

Fallon couldn't stop laughing at Lil Nas X's expression on stage when he realized his pants had torn. Check out the interview, and the SNL performance, below.