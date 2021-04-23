Lil Nas X has been fielding controversy all year long, but the artist who was originally known for the campy rap-country crossover "Old Town Road" isn't at all fazed. As an artist who truly thrives when trolling people over the internet and sending media outlets into a frenzy, Lil Nas X is exactly where he wants to be.

If that wasn't absolutely clear from all of the drama surrounding his recent single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" or the legal action taken against his MSCHF "Satan" shoe, Lil Nas X has returned today with yet another reimagined version of his polarizing chart-topping single.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Since the original release of "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X has already shared several renditions of the infamous record, including “But Lil Nas X Is Silent The Entire Time,” “SATAN’S EXTENDED Version,” and “but it’s lofi and something you can study to lol.” Now, the Atlanta rapper has taken an acapella-like approach with "But Lil Nas X Makes All The Sounds With His Mouth." Rather than a straight-forward acapella, however, the Grammy award-winning artist literally recreates every production element with his mouth.

Watch the full voice-based rendition of Lil Nas X's chart-topping single, aptly titled "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (But Lil Nas X Makes All The Sounds With His Mouth)" below.

