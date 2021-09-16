Lil Nas X is a marketing genius. He's shown that repeatedly throughout his rise to worldwide fame, and he's doing it again with his promotional campaign for his debut album Montero, which comes out tonight.

During his album rollout, the rapper has consistently used innovative approaches to getting the word out about his upcoming project, faking a pregnancy, and releasing eye-catching videos that always have a layer of controversy attached to them. Simply put, Lil Nas X is taking the music industry to a new level, and for his fans, it's been incredible to watch him blossom into a superstar.

As the clock ticks toward midnight, Lil Nas X will be releasing his first full-length project with features from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and more. Making sure that he's got his pre-saves loaded up for a strong first week of sales, LNX installed multiple billboards around the country, leading people to his WelcomeToMontero.com website via trollery.



"Do you miss the real America!?" asks Lil Nas X on one of the billboards, targeting MAGA-hat bigots. "Visit WelcomeToMontero.com to see how we can take our country back!"

"Do you hate Lil Nas X?" says another one. "You may be entitled to financial compensation! Visit WelcomeToMontero.com."

"Gay?" hilariously asks another billboard that fans spotted. "You may be entitled to financial compensation!"



Check out all of the billboards below, and get ready for Montero as Lil Nas X is heading into labor.