All of the ruckus surrounding Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby" has been keenly focused on nude prison shower scenes and what is and is not appropriate for kids to see in entertainment, but not many people have spoken about Kanye West helping to produce the song. Ye has been locked away in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta reportedly finishing DONDA after pump-faking the album's release last week, but Lil Nas X pushed forward with "Industry Baby" in a big way.

Recently, Nas X chatted with media personality Kerwin Frost and was asked about how he was able to connect with Ye on the record. Unfortunately, the rapper couldn't give an answer because it doesn't seem that he's allowed to speak about it. At least, "not yet," he said.

After adding that he wanted to protect people involved and the connections he has made, Lil Nas X lavished compliments onto Kanye West about the evolution of the Chicago icon's career. “We talked, he’s a pretty cool guy, super down to earth, super talented," he said, adding that he got a peek into what Ye has been creating in the studio.

"It's nice to work with somebody who’s done that for so long," said Nas X. "So much longevity and still going." He also stated that Kanye is greater than just an evolving artist because he is consistent in changing himself and his musical, public persona with each project or creative endeavor.

Meanwhile, Kanye has shared a few images about his stay in the stadium. Check out Lil Nas X's interview with Kerwin Forst below.