Much to his fanbase's chagrin, Kanye West didn't release his tenth studio album DONDA on Friday, July 23rd, and according to Justin LaBoy and Malik Yusef, the earliest that eager fans can expect to hear the highly anticipated record is August 6th.

In the meantime, fans have gotten far more Kanye West content than they can likely handle, as the controversial artist recently popped up at an Atlanta United FC match at Mercedes-Benz, and to make matters even more strange, Mr. West has been confirmed to be living in the enormous Atlanta stadium until he finishes DONDA.

Thanks to The Shade Room, a new clip has surfaced that adds a lot more context into Kanye West's neverending album rollout and unorthodox living conditions. The video shows Ye jamming out to an upbeat song from DONDA, and from the looks of the footage, the veteran artist has further switched up his outfit from Thursday night's listening event and set up his temporary studio in one of the locker rooms at the stadium.

Luckily, Atlanta United FC is currently embarking on a three-game road stretch following its game on Saturday, so Kanye won't have to worry about moving over any of his expensive speakers for Josef Martínez and the gang until August 15. From what Ye's close collaborators have been saying, DONDA should definitely be out by then, but honestly, the Hip-Hop community will just have to wait and see what happens.

Check out Kanye West's studio session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium below.