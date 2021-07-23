Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow Are Jailbirds In "Industry Baby" Visual

Once again, Lil Nas X puts his acting skills on display in his latest music video. Earlier this week, the singer let it be known that the music video for his latest single "Industry Baby" wasn't made for the faint of heart—an announcement that he hoped would sway critics from complaining about inappropriate content. "Industry Baby" arrives with a feature from Jack Harlow, and in the visual, Lil Nas X makes light of his recent legal drama with Nike.

He also leans more to the Rap arena this time around and flexes his accomplishments including his Grammys and RIAA certifications. Lil Nas X sets the scene of his "Industry Baby" visual behind bars where he doesn't skimp at making references to his sexuality, including the fully nude dance scene in the shower.

Harlow makes an appearance, yet he's surrounded by female guards who abandon their posts for some private time. This one is certain to kick up dust, so stream "Industry Baby" (produced by Kanye West, Take A Daytrip, and Nick Lee) and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Need to get this album done

Need a couple numbÐµr ones

Need a plaque on evÐµry song

Need me like one with Nicki now

Tell a rap n*gga I don't see ya, hah

I'm a pop n*gga like Bieber, hah

I don't f*ck b*tches, I'm queer, hah

But these n*ggas b*tches like Madea,