Soon enough, everyone in the United States will be able to get vaccinated. Hundreds of thousands of people have already received their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and have reacclimated themselves to the new normal—and some have used it as an excuse to get right back into party mode. It's unsurprising that the public is ready for the pandemic to be over as soon as possible, and throughout quarantine, Lil Nas X has encouraged people to stay safe. However, over the weekend, footage began to circulate showing him at a party with TikTok influencers as they were singing along to his latest hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" and fans weren't thrilled.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Video clips of the get-together quickly circulated online and it showed dozens of people gathered without masks. Lil Nas X does have much to celebrate as he has yet another No. 1 song in his catalog, but detractors are still coming down on him for his "MONTERO" music video and its religious imagery. The singer hasn't been swayed by the controversy and has continued to celebrate the success of his controversial single.

"It’s the biggest song in the world. thank you guys so much," Nas X wrote on Instagram. "We get to decide OUR own destiny, never let the world decide it for YOU! i love you!" Check out his post and a few reactions to his party below.