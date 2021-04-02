Lil Nas X had many upset with his MSCHF x Nike Air Max 97 which was dubbed "Satan's Shoes." The sneaker was your basic Air Max 97 except there were numerous references to the devil and satanic imagery. In fact, 666 pairs were created as a way to pay homage to the number of the beast. Due to the fact that the shoe was an unofficial custom, Nike decided to sue MSCHF, demanding that the shoes not be sold. In the end, Nike got their way, and now, Lil Nas X can't give away the 666th pair as he had planned to.

Of course, the artist is extremely upset over this latest ruling and this evening, Nas X took to Twitter where he condemned the decision and even came at Nike for their legal eagle ways. As he notes, what Nike is doing is anti-freedom of expression and that fans know the shoe is just a custom.

"Sorry guys i’m legally not allowed to give the 666th pair away anymore because of the crying nerds on the internet," Lil Nas X wrote. "I haven’t been upset until today, i feel like it’s fucked up they have so much power they can get shoes cancelled. freedom of expression gone out the window. but that’s gonna change soon. [...] people make customs all the time, it’s never been a problem. nike only stopped the sell of the shoe because a powerful group of people pushed them to do so."

For now, Nas X and MSCHF are losing the battle and it doesn't seem like they will be able to gain ground anytime soon as the court continues to side with Nike. If you bought a pair and now you can't get your shipment, well, you have Nike to blame for that.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images