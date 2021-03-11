The rumors about Lil Kim and Foxy Brown have plagued Hip Hop for decades. The beef between the two Rap icons began many years ago and resulted in diss tracks and reported altercations, but there hasn't been much heard about any animosity in some time. Fans have even called on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to work on having Kim and Foxy appear on Verzuz, but as we await news regarding that possibility, famed producer Rashad Ringo Smith popped up on The Fat Joe Show with a snippet of an unreleased collaboration between the ladies.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

The gossip about Foxy Brown and Lil Kim's phantom track or even collaborative album is almost a ghost story of Hip Hop past at this point, but Smith verified that the music does exist. Fat Joe couldn't believe he was hearing a portion of the track in real-time, but Smith only gave him enough of a teaser that featured Foxy's first verse. Joe tried his best to get Smith to play just a bit of the Queen Bee's bars, but he wasn't having it.

"Soon come," said Smith. "Let's put it that way." Joe seemed playfully frustrated that he couldn't hear Kim spit just a few lines, but fans are now wondering what they have in store. Your move, Verzuz. Check out the snippet of the collab below as well as Smith's full interview and let us know what you think.