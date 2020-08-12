The Fat Joe Show
- MusicFat Joe Reminisces On His Friendship With Big PunFat Joe recently reflected on Big Pun's career.By Sabrina Morris
- TVFat Joe To Bring "The Fat Joe Show" To Starz In Primetime SlotFat Joe says that his series, "The Fat Joe Show," is coming to Starz in a primetime slot after "BMF" and "Power."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Kim & Foxy Brown's Unreleased Track Teased By Fat Joe & Rashad Ringo SmithFans of both Rap icons have been begging for a "Verzuz," but they can at least hear their collab that has been locked away in the vault.By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe & Maino Discuss Artists Staying Alert: "Rappers Are In Danger"The two legends chatted about Jay-Z, King Von, Snoop Dogg, and much more as they advised rappers to shed their old lives.By Erika Marie
- MusicKehlani Names Her Top 5 R&B Artists While On "The Fat Joe Show"Who do you think the songstress picked?By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Teases Possible Joint Project With Drake: "We Got Some Songs"We can only imagine how this would impact the industry if it actually came to fruition.By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe Compares Big Sean To Nipsey Hussle: "You're A Beautiful Soul"The New York rapper drew comparisons between Sean and Nip, saying that people love and respect them both for their positivity.By Erika Marie
- GramLil Kim & Mr. Papers May Take Their "Freaky, Kinky" Antics To OnlyFansThe couple told Fat Joe that they are close to launching an OnlyFans to show off their kinky side.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent's In Disbelief After T.I. Says He Has Five Classic Albums50 Cent is shocked by T.I.'s assessment of their respective discographies. By Aron A.
- Music"The Fat Joe Show" Officially Launches On REVOLT TVThe rapper has been interviewing artists and athletes on Instagram Live and now he's officially on REVOLT's team.By Erika Marie