We finally received a new project from Nas this week which was arguably infinitely times better than his collaborative effort with Kanye West. The rapper's new project, King's Disease, executive produced by Hit-Boy, came along with several surprises. Not only was Nas delivering some real grown man ish on it but he also enlisted a slew of top-tier collaborators including a reunion with The Firm. Foxy Brown's verse made headlines with her return since it has been a hot minute since we've heard from her.

Shortly after the song's release, fans immediately gave Foxy her flowers as one of the best female rappers to emerge in the game. However, she took to Instagram where she seemingly fired shots at someone. "Dickrider postin' like we goody," she wrote at first. Though it was a pretty general statement to make, it was her later posts that made many speculate that she was speaking about Lil Kim.

"Gave bitches 10 yrs they ain't drop a single bop! One verse streets on tilt! Mic down bitches," he wrote along with the hashtag #oneshotkilla. "If bitchez goats bet dem bars gon' match dem fur coats," she added.

Fans emerged onto the timeline chiming in with their opinions. Some stated that Foxy is childish for dragging a beef from the 90s into 2020 while others welcomed the drama. Check out some of the responses below.