Lil Keed Returns With "Trapped On Cleveland 3" Ft. Young Thug, Lil Baby, Travis Scott & More

Judging by the features alone, you can tell that Lil Keed wasn't messing around whe it came to Trapped on Cleveland 3. It's been two and a half years since the Atlanta rapper shared the first installment of his beloved mixtape series, and Keed wants to show just how much he's grown as an artist since his early days. “Back then, I was talking about stuff like typical rappers: shooting, killing, just saying sh*t because that’s what everybody wanted to hear,” the rapper told Complex.

“Now that I done grew from all that and I done moved myself out of that situation, I’m just letting folks know why I was so trapped on Cleveland, as far as me going to the hood everyday and all the shootouts.” Trapped on Cleveland 3 features looks from Young Thug, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, 42 Dugg, and Future. Stream Lil Keed's latest project and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Obama Coupe

3. Trippin

4. Tighten Up

5. Kiss Em Peace ft. Young Thug

6. Fox 5 ft. Gunna

7. Cold World

8. She Know ft. Lil Baby

9. Wavy (Remix) ft. Travis Scott

10. Traplanta

11. Don't Stop ft. Ty Dolla Sign

12. Hibachi ft. Young Thug

13. Repaid

14. Heartbreaker

15. Twisted ft. 42 Dugg

16. Grandparents

17. Zaza ft. Future

18. Why

19. Here

[via]