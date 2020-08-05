Lil Keed is getting ready to release his new album Trapped On Cleveland 3, which the fans have been waiting on for over a year. Ensuring that he produces an album that can withstand the test of time, the YSL Records standout artist has just unveiled the tracklist and, at first glance, it looks like it'll definitely live up to expectations.

With only a couple of days before the release of TOC3, Lil Keed has officially let the world in on what they can expect come Friday, dropping the tracklist on Instagram.

Complete with nineteen songs and executive production from Young Thug, this one is looking to be a defining piece of Lil Keed's catalog. Features include Travis Scott, Young Thug (a few times), Gunna, Lil Baby, Future, 42 Dugg, and Ty Dolla $ign. With that kind of line-up, people will be expecting a lot from Keed's new album. Thankfully, he seems to have what it takes to back up the hype.

The singles released ahead of the new album have each been solid, including "Fox 5" with Gunna and "She Know" with Lil Baby.



Trapped On Cleveland 3 drops at midnight tomorrow. Are you going to be giving it a play?