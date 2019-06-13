Lil Keed has gone from a nobody to one of the biggest prospects out of the entire YSL camp. Young Thug refers to the 21-year-old as his "oldest son" and he's working directly with the Atlanta artist to ensure he enjoys a prosperous career. Tonight, life will change for Keed. He's about to release his new album Long Live Mexico and if it's anything like what we've heard ahead of the full release, a lot of you will be pleasantly surprised. For weeks, the growing star has been teasing elements of the album, revealing the cover art a few days ago and dropping three singles to hype us up. Now, the official tracklist is out and we know exactly what to look forward to.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

At midnight, the album will be made available on your favourite streaming platform but before then, you should prepare yourself to be blown away by Keed's potential. Long Live Mexico will feature a total of twenty songs with appearances from his brother Lil Gotit, YSL's Gunna and Lil Duke, Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo, YNW Melly, Lil Uzi Vert, Thugger's girlfriend Karlae and, of course, Young Thug himself. This will serve as somewhat of a test for Lil Keed to see if people are truly rocking with him or not. The young rapper has been putting a lot of work into building a catalog he can be proud of and he believes he's hit the jackpot.

Keep your eyes locked for the official release tonight.