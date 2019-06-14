Lil Keed & Moneybagg Yo Link Up On "Child"

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed's debut mixtape hit the streets on Friday morning and is packed with some top heavy-hitters in the game right now. The YSL rapper boasts features including Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, Lil Gotit, YNW Melly, Roddy Rich, Karlae, and Lil Duke. While the record has quite a few notable singles, his Moneybagg Yo-assisted track "Child" is a standout among the rest. The two rappers trade boastful verses on the Long Live Mexico track where they enjoy all the benefits of the good life: money, cars, and women.

We recently chopped it up with Keed and he told us why YSL Records is such a great label to be a part of. "We all help each other," Keed said. "We all tell each other what we’re lacking on or if we’re tripping. The YSL family, we’re not scared to tell each other what we're doing wrong. We don’t hold our tongue. For example, if I’m doing a song and I let them listen, they might say, “Do more adlibs on this song. You might need to fix this little bit on the hook.” It’s all little stuff like that where we help each other in different ways. The bond is so strong we don’t take it like, “He hating on me,” we take it as criticism. It helps us get closer and closer. Y’all don’t understand how close we are, all of us, the whole YSL. It’s bigger than music.

Quotable Lyrics

Y'all niggas play with young YSL

Know we catchin' flagrant fouls

Yeah, I went Givenchy my kicks

My Saint Laurent jacket got slits

Yeah, she rose gold pierce her t*ts

I rode a private jet, cross that off the list