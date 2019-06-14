Lil Keed Makes A Worthy Introduction On "Long Live Mexico"

Today marks the arrival of Lil Keed's debut mixtape, Long Live Mexico. Before you label him a patriot, look beyond the surface level. In fact, the project is named in memoriam of the fallen, paying homage to Keed's friend Mexico, who sadly lost his life at the beginning of the year. Today, his memory lives on through Keed's YSL debut, which boasts a respectable nineteen songs. Should you be expecting a concise project, think again - you'll need your full attention for this one.

Lengthy though Long Live Mexico may be, Keed makes sure to stack the project with well-placed features, including Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, Lil Gotit, YNW Melly, Roddy Rich, Karlae, Lil Duke, Moneybagg Yo, and more. It's likely you've already heard the lead-off singles, including the Young Thug-assisted album closer "Proud Of Me," and the YNW Melly & Lil Uzi Vert assisted "Pull Up." Should those have left you intrigued by Keed's potential, be sure to dive into Long Live Mexico, available in all major streaming services.