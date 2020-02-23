mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit & Young Nudy Make An Exciting Duo On "No Worries"

Noah C
February 23, 2020 15:25
135 Views
Alamo RecordsAlamo Records
Alamo Records

No Worries
Lil Gotit Feat. Young Nudy

Off Lil Gotit's new mixtape, "Superstar Creature."


Not to ruffle any feathers here, but Atlanta is commonly argued to be the fountainhead of talented rappers these days. The hip hop hotspot has shifted throughout its history, but ATL has recently been on a roll in terms of producing stars. With huge acts like Young Thug, Future and 21 Savage sprouting out of there, people have been diligently keeping their ears to the streets to discover who will be next. If you were to make predictions, it would be a good idea to place your bets on Lil Gotit and Young Nudy. 

Young Nudy, 27, has been in the game longer than Lil Gotit, 20, but they both appear to be on the verge of breakout moments. Nudy's collaborative project with Pi'erre Bourne last year, Sli'merre, enjoyed much praise, so people will surely tune in for his new album dropping tomorrow. Lil Gotit has been hustling nonstop. He dropped two solo projects last year, Crazy But It's True and The Real, as well as a joint EP with producer 10fifty. This week, he kept the ball rolling with Superstar Creature, a tape executive produced by London On Da Track

The collaboration with Young Nudy on there, "No Worries", is definitely a standout. The hook consists of Lil Gotit doing his signature squawking, but it's muted and mellow. Even though Nudy comes through with more energy, the lulling effect of London's beat remains prominent. 

Quotable Lyrics

And my pocket got a whole damn fifty 
And I got a Glock, that bitch hold a fifty
Drop-top my roof, no ceiling
I'm sippin' on drank and I'm feeling myself

- Young Nudy

