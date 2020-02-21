Known for his breezy approach to off-the-dome street bars and ear for whimsical beat selection, Young Nudy has developed a loyal cult following. The Atlanta rapper is gearing up to drop off his first album of the year in Anyways, set to be released on Monday, February 24th. Unconventional to be sure, but such has always been Nudy's way. In anticipation of the big drop, Nudy took to Instagram to share a peek at the album cover, abstract and the perfect hint of ominous.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"#I #Make #The #Bad #Sound #So #Good #Y’all #READY," writes Nudy, an unofficial caption of sorts. Though we have yet to receive a tracklist or information surrounding Pi'erre Bourne's involvement in the effort, we have heard Anyways lead single "No Go," a promising glimpse into the futuristic Atlanta trap music that awaits us.

With four more days before release, all signs point to Anyways being another strong chapter in Nudy's growing catalog. Last year, we saw plenty of growth from the mischevious rapper, who might sooner crack a smile than crack a jaw -- though he will make an exception if provoked. Between Sli'merre and Faded In The Booth, some might say that Nudy had one of the most impressive campaigns of 2019. Can he continue the pace?