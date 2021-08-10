MoneyBagg Yo has competition when it comes to his relationship. The rapper has been dating influencer Ari Fletcher for a couple of years but according to Lil Durk's nine-year-old son Angelo, Ari is his girlfriend, not Bagg's.

On Monday afternoon, Durkio's son commented on Ari's latest picture, simply telling her, "I like you." Fans found the comment to be pretty humorous, laughing about the kid's eagerness to steal MoneyBagg Yo's girl. Apparently, Angelo is pretty serious about the heist because one day later, he's still going at it.

During an apparent FaceTime call with the "Time Today" rapper, Lil Smurk posted a screenshot and warned MoneyBagg that he's probably going to need to shower Ari with gifts all week long because he's coming to swoop her off her feet.

"Ya Bag Ari is my girl no talk," wrote the nine-year-old as his caption on Instagram Stories. The interaction has already been posted by multiple blogs, and people are joking that Durk should take his son's phone away for the rest of the day.

At the end of the day, this is all pretty cute. MoneyBagg Yo previously laughed at Lil Smurk's attempt to steal his girl, but he might need to take Angelo a little more seriously because he's coming with some charm.