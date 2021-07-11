Moneybagg Yo released his fourth project A Gangsta's Pain back in April of this month and it has subsequently gone on to become his most successful project to date, debuting at the summit of the Billboard 200 chart. He recently premiered a playful visual for one of the project's most popular tracks "Wockesha" starring Lil Wayne.

Since January of 2020, the Memphis rapper has been dating Instagram model and influencer Ari Fletcher, who began dating Moneybagg after breaking things off with Chicago emcee G Herbo. The on-again-off-again couple have been together for over a year now, and it seems like they're truly smitten. Ari took to Instagram on Sunday (July 11) to share a brand new Rolls Royce Truck the hitmaker surprised her with for her birthday.

"He go crazy every time," penned the beauty mogul on Instagram, sharing footage of her new ride. "Thank you so much baby! You always go above and beyond! WTF [Moneybagg Yo] You the f*cking GOAT!" she finished.

She attached the caption to a video showing off the brand new black-matte truck with hot pink detailing. Presented to her with a big red bow, the "Wockesha" artist also completed the gift with a few Birkin bags inside. The rest of the footage shows Ari embracing Moneybagg.

The couple has a knack for hooking each other up with lavish gifts. On her birthday last year, the rapper bought his beau a Lamborghini truck. For his birthday, Ari copped him a Maybach.