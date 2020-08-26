Tekashi 6ix9ine's antics are getting so old that it seems like he's reigniting old feuds for the sake of publicity. The rapper's relationship with the city of Chicago is well-documented. In fact, the rap beef that he attempted to egg on in both his visit to Chicago and his hometown of New York became a topic of discussion during his court case. Though many have dubbed him a genius for his marketing skills, he was stupid enough to call a hit on Chief Keef on camera.

The rapper hit the streets of Chicago, once again, to announce his new album earlier today. He even went as far as pouring out liquor for all the rappers from Chicago who've died. Of course, that's nothing to play with, especially for a rat. Reese already clapped back, warning the "YAYA" rapper not to "lose yo life playing on the internet." Though 6ix9ine later clapped back with that unfortunate clip of Reese allegedly defecating on himself, Lil Reese responded by reminding 6ix9ine of his court case. It's hard to imagine 6ix9ine forgot.

Lil Durk, who recently rapped, "Can you not play that lil boy in the club cuz we do not listen to rat," on Drake's new single, slid into 6ix9ine's comments to do some trolling of his own. "Damn, the feds in Chicago," he wrote. "Everybody go inside." Meanwhile, King Von came through in the comments with a simple prayer hand emoji which you can interpret in whatever way you'd like. Peep their comments below.