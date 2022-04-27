After a chaotic few hours online, Lil Durk has finally broken his silence on the video that 6ix9ine shared earlier this evening of him and the "Petty Too" recording artist's young lookalike seemingly linking up, with the former gifting the latter a jacket featuring the late King Von on the back.

As we reported earlier, Perkio – as he's become known in recent weeks – hopped on Instagram Live shortly after New Yorker tagged Durk in his Instagram post showing the exchange. According to P, he was "ambushed" by Tekashi, and wasn't aware that he was going to be around for a video that he was interested in making with other creators.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

"Everybody ambushed me. He throw the jacket on me, like this n*gga was pressing his arms right here," the doppelganger told viewers tuning into his live stream, imitating how hard his shoulders were being pressed on.

Many have agreed that Perkio appeared to be visibly uncomfortable with 6ix9ine's antics, and he expressed concern that the incident might mess up his relationship with Durk. "Them boys, like they was filming... Before that, I was like 'No, I don't wanna do no video with 6ix9ine, none of that. I don't wanna disrespect OTF, I don't wanna disrespect Durk, I don't wanna disrespect nobody, you feel me?" he said.

Luckily, Lil Durk appears to find the whole thing to be quite comical – and good for his bank account.

"Broooooo I just not seen this shit today on the internet," he tweeted minutes ago. "This shit crazy, everybody calling and texting me. We went #1 again, thank y'all lol."

Like Perkio, many fans appear to be breathing a sigh of relief that Durk is laughing the video off. "This how [you] turn shit positive!" one user wrote. "Perkio stood his ground no cappp, he told them he fw OTF, purrrrr," another added.

Check out more Twitter reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.