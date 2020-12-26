mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk Delivers An Emotional Ballad On "Death Ain't Easy"

Alexander Cole
December 26, 2020 09:02
1.1K Views
50
1
Image via Lil DurkImage via Lil Durk
Image via Lil Durk

Death Ain't Easy
Lil Durk

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
96% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Durk pays tribute to King Von on "Death Ain't Easy" off of "The Voice."


Lil Durk has been a busy man in 2020 and despite numerous personal tragedies, he has continued to persevere and deliver music to his fans. On Thursday, Durk dropped his new album called "The Voice" which was meant to pay homage to the life of King Von. The album has numerous references to the late rapper and on the track "Death Ain't Easy," we even get a voice note from Von.

As for Durk, he takes a more somber approach to the track as we get a reflection on the emptiness that death provides those who knew the deceased. The beat is laced with pianos and melancholic 808s that help set the tone of the entire track. It's a dope tribute to Von and fans will surely enjoy this one.

Quotable Lyrics:

You think you tough, you got your clip extended
Been on my own, I'm feelin' independent
I love you too, but I don't know your feelings
You ain't gotta tell me 'cause I know the difference

Lil Durk
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  0
  1
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Durk Death Ain't Easy the voice new music new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Durk Delivers An Emotional Ballad On "Death Ain't Easy"
50
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject