Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz & More Join JayDaYoungan On "Misunderstood" Project

After announcing its arrival this past summer, JayDaYoungan has finally delivered on his Misunderstood effort.

Stacked with nineteen total tracks, the effort features additional vocals from the likes of Boosie Badazz, YFn Lucci, FG Famous, Jet Soo, and Lil Durk, taking up a relatively small portion fo the tracklisting as JayDaYoungan goes solo for the vast majority of the effort.

Prior to its arrival, the effort was marked with a small spat when Yung Bans called out the Louisiana rapper for allegedly biting the title of his album of the same name. "I don't even know you," JayDayoungan would retort.

Get into Misunderstood below.