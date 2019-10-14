mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz & More Join JayDaYoungan On "Misunderstood" Project

Milca P.
October 13, 2019 21:55
69 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Misunderstood
JayDaYoungan

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

JayDaYoungan drops off a stacked effort.


After announcing its arrival this past summer, JayDaYoungan has finally delivered on his Misunderstood effort.

Stacked with nineteen total tracks, the effort features additional vocals from the likes of Boosie Badazz, YFn Lucci, FG Famous, Jet Soo, and Lil Durk, taking up a relatively small portion fo the tracklisting as JayDaYoungan goes solo for the vast majority of the effort.

Prior to its arrival, the effort was marked with a small spat when Yung Bans called out the Louisiana rapper for allegedly biting the title of his album of the same name. "I don't even know you," JayDayoungan would retort.

Get into Misunderstood below.

JayDaYoungan Mixtapes new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz & More Join JayDaYoungan On "Misunderstood" Project
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject