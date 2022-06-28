Lil Durk says that he's teaming up with Metro Boomin for his next project which will be a collaborative effort between the two artists. Durk announced the album during a new interview with Ebro for Apple Music.

“As far as next album, you done heard something," Durk began when asked about his next project. "Nah, it’s really the Metro.”

Durk had previously teased working with Metro Boomin on Instagram, last year.



Thomas Concordia / Getty Images

Durk also spoke about working with Lil Baby on their own collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes. The Chicago rapper says that they've still got many songs in the vault and would be interested in releasing another album together.

“We was vibing so crazy in the studio, we had to. We was just in that zone. He who he is, he turned up and actually can rap. He ended up rapping his ass off, I’m changing my energy,” Durk says in the clip below. “Matter of fact, we both made each other start writing, too. He would come say something, and I was, ‘Hold on.’ I’d say [censored], he’d be, ‘Hold on.’ So that’s like the energy you would want. You would want that energy. We got so many records that we ain’t put on there.”

Durk's The Voice of the Heroes partner is also releasing a new project. Baby announced earlier this year that his next studio album will be dropping in July.

Check out Durk's interview with Apple Music below.

