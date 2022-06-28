Lil Baby says that he's considering taking a break from social media while he prepares for the release of his next album. Baby shared the idea in a post on Instagram, Monday night, while posting a clip of him in the studio working on the project.

"I think ima log out until the album," Baby captioned the post.

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacted to the post in the comments section, writing, "Lolol please don’t twin we NEED ya."

"I’m coming totally different," Baby also wrote on Twitter.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

While the album doesn't have an official release date yet, Baby confirmed that it'd be arriving at some point in July, earlier this year. He wrote on Twitter in May, "7/?/22," with several fire emojis.

Baby's last solo album, My Turn, was released in 2020 to commercial success and critical acclaim. The project features appearances from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez.

In the time since, he's collaborated with Lil Durk on a joint album titled The Voice of the Heroes. He's also worked on the documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, with director Karam Gill. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, earlier this month.

Back in May, Baby premiered the single "Dark Mode" in a Beats by Dre advertisement featuring Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Check out Baby's social media posts below.



