Lil Durk & Summer Walker Reunite On "Difference Is" From The Former's "7220" Project

Lil Durk and Summer Walker made magic last year when they came together to create "Toxic" from the latter's Still Over It album, and now, they've reunited for the Chicago rapper's 7220 project on a track called "Difference Is."

As Genius reports, the song was initially titled "The Difference," and first leaked to file-sharing platforms back in January of 2021. "Mmm, and the difference is / My bitch bad and she killin' them / Mmm, and the difference is / We don't put the world in our business still," Durk sings on the chorus, seemingly reflecting on his relationship with India Royale.

When it's her turn, Walker's angelic voice sings, "I'ma ride for my baby / There ain't nothin' wouldn't do for you / I pull up, won't leave you hangin' / You know I'll get mine, boy, if I'm comfortable."

Other standout features on Durk's 7220 include "Petty Too" with Future, "What Happened to Virgil" with Gunna, and the previously released "Broadway Girls" with country star Morgan Wallen – stream the full album here, and let us know how you feel about "Difference Is" in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma ride for my baby

There ain't nothin' wouldn't do for you

I pull up, won't leave you hangin'

You know I'll get mine, boy, if I'm comfortable

And you know how I get, boy, I'm possessive

I don't want no other bitch to touch up on my best friend

You show me how it feels when they deserve you and cherish