Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen's bromance continues. On Saturday, January 15th, the 29-year-old Chicago-born rapper was at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, performing alongside the likes of Rod Wave, Latto, and Moneybagg Yo when he brought out his country star friend as a surprise.

The duo showed out on their presentation of the recently released "Broadway Girls," which has become beloved by fans of both recording artists, despite Wallen's previous cancellation for his use of a racial slur in a video that subsequently went viral.

Before the 28-year-old Tennesse native arrived on stage, Durk described him as "genuine at heart," also adding "can't nobody cancel shit without me saying it, you know what I'm saying?"

In case you missed it, Wallen received some pretty serious backlash after the damning video spread around online. Both Spotify and Apple Music removed his tracks from their playlists, and some major radio stations nationwide cut his music as well. On top of that, the "Wasted On You" singer also faced the consequence of his Big Loud record contract being "indefinitely" suspended.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Stringer/Getty Images

When apologizing for his behaviour, the vocalist told the New York Times, "I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

Check out video footage of Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen's surprise MLK Freedom Festival "Broadway Girls" performance below.





