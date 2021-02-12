A wild night out has caused Morgan Wallen to face the grips of Cancel Culture. The beloved country music star was capture on video calling someone a "p*ssy ass n*gger," and after the clip went viral, Wallen became a trending topic. As many called for his music to be pulled from radio stations and the like, Wallen's fans rallied together to support the singer. He found himself on the receiving end of an over 300 percent increase in record sales, but he has come forward once again to apologize for his actions.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Wallen has been feeling the effects of the consequences of his n-word use as his label has reportedly suspended him and his songs have been axed from playlists. On Instagram, the singer shared a five-minute video where he expresses regret and tells his supporters not to praise his action. “The video you saw was me on hour 72 of 72 of a bender, and that’s not something I’m proud of,” he said.

"I accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, some executives and leaders, to engage in some very real and honest conversations," Wallen added. “They had every right to step on my neck... to not show me any grace, but they did the exact opposite. They offered me grace and also paired that with an offer to learn and grow... That kindness really inspired me to dig deeper on how to do something about this.”

“This week I heard first-hand some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook me, and I know what I’m going through this week doesn’t compare to some of the trials I heard about from them. I came away... with a clearer understanding of the weight of my words.” The country singer ended his video with a Bible verse and a message to those who have come to his defense.

“Please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The time of my return is solely on me and the work I put in.” Check out his video below.