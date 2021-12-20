Lil Durk & Morgan Wallen Deliver The Visual For “Broadway Girls”

Lil Durk’s latest sees he and Morgan Wallen hit up the country bars together.

Just a few days ago, Lil Durk surprised his fans when he teamed up with country star Morgan Wallen to drop off a super unique new track called “Broadway Girls.” Following the single’s success, Durk has unleashed an accompanying music video that sees he and his collaborator take over the small screen with plenty of bright city lights behind them.

As HipHop N More reports, Wallen found himself in hot water back in February after a video of him saying the n-word during a night out with friends surfaced online. He faced plenty of backlash, but now it seems that the 28-year-old is doing what he can to earn forgiveness from the Black community.

In true country style, the clip sees plenty of baddies riding bulls, bar antics, and bold energy. “Oh, there’s two things that you’re gonna find out / They don't love you and they only love you right now / If I was smarter, I’da stayed my ass at home / And leave them Broadway girls alone,” the single’s catchy chorus goes.

The video has been viewed nearly 70,000 just hours after its arrival, and has earned thousands of great comments. “This is like when Hulk Hogan and Macho Man teamed up brother,” one person wrote. Others added “if Durk don’t get a few awards for this, I’m not taking them serious anymore because this song hit on every cylinder” and “Morgan Wallen killed that.”

What do you think of Lil Durk’s first country rap track? Are there any other artists you’d like to see him collaborate with in the new year? Let us know below.

