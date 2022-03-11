Lil Durk Delivers "7220" Ft. Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, & Morgan Wallen

This is a project that was believed to arrive the same day as Donda 2, but Lil Durk decided to hold things off for a bit. The Chicago rapper has been hard at work while keeping himself focused on his business, but we've witnessed his name be dragged into social media spats. His Rap peers have been going at it with his associates, not to mention that Durk has been outwardly dissed by NBA YoungBoy on wax.

Still, Durkio has primarily kept out of the drama, and on Friday (March 11), he returned with 7220. Much has happened in Durk's personal life since he last gave us a project, so expect to hear much about those moments on the album. Although 7220 only hosts a handful of features, they pack a punch: Summer Walker, Future, Gunna, and controversial country star Morgan Wallen.

Stream 7220 and let us know what you think about Lil Durk's latest.

Tracklist

1. Started From

2. Headtaps

3. Ahhh Ha

4. Shootout @ My Crib

5. Golden Child

6. No Interviews

7. Petty Too ft. Future

8. Barbarian

9. What Happened to Virgil ft. Gunna

10. Grow Up / Keep It On Speaker

11. Smoking & Thinking

12. Blocklist

13. Difference Is ft. Summer Walker

14. Federal Nightmares

15. Love Dior Banks

16. Pissed Me Off

17. Broadway Girls ft. Morgan Wallen