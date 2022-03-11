mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk Delivers "7220" Ft. Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, & Morgan Wallen

Erika Marie
March 11, 2022 00:22
1.1K Views
95
3
CoverCover

7220
Lil Durk

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
56% (9)
Rate
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

After putting off the album's release, Durk's anticipated project has arrived.


This is a project that was believed to arrive the same day as Donda 2, but Lil Durk decided to hold things off for a bit. The Chicago rapper has been hard at work while keeping himself focused on his business, but we've witnessed his name be dragged into social media spats. His Rap peers have been going at it with his associates, not to mention that Durk has been outwardly dissed by NBA YoungBoy on wax.

Still, Durkio has primarily kept out of the drama, and on Friday (March 11), he returned with 7220Much has happened in Durk's personal life since he last gave us a project, so expect to hear much about those moments on the album. Although 7220 only hosts a handful of features, they pack a punch: Summer Walker, Future, Gunna, and controversial country star Morgan Wallen.

Stream 7220 and let us know what you think about Lil Durk's latest.

Tracklist

1. Started From
2. Headtaps
3. Ahhh Ha
4. Shootout @ My Crib
5. Golden Child
6. No Interviews
7. Petty Too ft. Future
8. Barbarian
9. What Happened to Virgil ft. Gunna
10. Grow Up / Keep It On Speaker
11. Smoking & Thinking
12. Blocklist
13. Difference Is ft. Summer Walker
14. Federal Nightmares
15. Love Dior Banks
16. Pissed Me Off
17. Broadway Girls ft. Morgan Wallen

Lil Durk Morgan Wallen Gunna Future Summer Walker
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Durk Delivers "7220" Ft. Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, & Morgan Wallen
95
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject