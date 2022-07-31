Lil Durk performed at Lollapalooza on Saturday, and things didn't go according to plan. At one point during his set, Durk walked into two explosions onstage and was struck in the face. He took a few seconds to collect himself, and finished his performance.

Now, however, it looks like Lil Durk was more injured than he let on. In a post to Instagram this morning, Lil Durk said he would be taking some time to get better. The rapper included a picture of his face post-accident in what looks like a medical facility. In the photo, he has a bandage over his right eye.





"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health," wrote Durk in his IG post. "I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all." He included a blue heart. In the comments, fans expressed their sympathy for the artist, showering him with well-wishes.

Lil Durk's set was one of many noteworthy performances that have already taken place at the Chicago festival. Jhené Aiko showed off her baby bump alongside her partner Big Sean. After their set, Big Sean took to Twitter to thank their fans. "Best part of today was seeing our baby in Momma's belly and you all showing so much love on stage," he wrote.

Cordae, meanwhile, got attention for an entirely different reason. During his set, he wore a "civil war general" beard that stole the show. Fans were befuddled by the look, and Cordae himself was amused by people's reactions.

Let's hope artists stay safe during the final day of the festival.