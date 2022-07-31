When news spread that Jhené Aiko and Big Sean were expecting a child together, social media couldn't control their excitement. After all, the two have been on and off since 2012, and people seem to love the bond that they share. Aside from the internet's enthusiasm, the couple themselves is also anticipating their newborn's arrival.

The two shared their maternity pictures with the world earlier this month, and they both made sweet remarks regarding their new journey. Big Sean wrote, "Whole new motivation [for real]! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank you. Can't wait to be a Dad."

Their elation hasn't died down either. Yesterday (July 30), the two entertainers hit the Lollapalooza stage in Chicago, Illinois. Jhené wore a gold corset ensemble that gripped her chest and stopped right above her belly. To accessorize, she sported gold jewelry and paired it with white baggy pants. Her makeup also contributed to her look, as she had gold in the corner of her eyes.

Excited that they could share the moment with their fans, Big Sean took to Twitter and thanked everyone for their support. "Best part of today," he started the tweet off, "was seeing our baby in Momma's belly and you all showing so much love on stage..."

The rapper went on to explain how it's taken him his entire life to perform at Lollapalooza, and his seed got to be there at 24-weeks-old. "Thank you for all the love y'all showed, very inspiring," he concluded.