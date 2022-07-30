When an artist performs on stage, their goal is generally to have all ears on their music and all eyes on them – Cordae certainly achieved the second part during his set at Lollapalooza in Chicago earlier this week.

The North Carolina native returned to the event for the first time since 2019 to sing some of his biggest hits from The Lost Boy and From A Birds Eye View, though attendees and social media users were more intrigued by the bushy beard he was sporting.

Cordae performs at Lollapalooza Festival day 2 -- Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As HipHopDX reports, the 24-year-old started his set with a full bushy beard that was reminiscent of Hugh Jackman's in Wolverine. As he continued to perform, though, patches of his facial hair began falling out, eventually living him looking like someone from another century.

"Why does Cordae look like a Civil War general???" one Twitter user pondered with a not-so-flattering photo of the "Parables" artist.

It seems the rapper is at least enjoying the commentary about his fake beard, as he retweeted the funny post onto his own feed earlier today (July 30).





Over on his Instagram page, Cordae dropped off a photo dump from the festival while revealing that he's got new music on the way soon in his caption.

This isn't the first time we've heard the Atlantic artist discuss his forthcoming releases. Back in June, he put his A&R on the spot while asking when he'd be able to deliver something for his fans.

"I’m trying to drop this mixtape, man, so I had to butter up my A&R and get him on a jet in the air right now," Cordae said on his Instagram Story at the time. "I’m trying to drop music, man. What we doing?" Success Davis responded, "We coming, we coming."

See Twitter's reaction to C's faux facial hair below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

