Cordae shared a video on his Instagram Story, this week, badgering his Atlantic Records A&R, Success Davis, about when he'll be able to release his next mixtape. In the series of short videos, Cordae and Davis can be seen traveling together by private jet.

“I’m trying to drop this mixtape, man, so I had to butter up my A&R and get him on a jet in the air right now,” Cordae said in the clip. “I’m trying to drop music, man. What we doing?”

“We coming, we coming,” Davis responded, laughing.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

After more pressing from Cordae, Davis went on: “It’s coming, it’s coming. As soon as we get back to New York, we going right to the corner offices…I got you.”

While specific details regarding the project are being kept under wraps, if a new mixtape from Cordae is imminent, it will arrive less than a year after his last studio album, From a Birds Eye View. The album featured Eminem, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., and Ant Clemons. That project was only released back in January.

Cordae first teased that he was working on new music, earlier this month.

“I always gain hella weight when I’m in album mode smh,” he tweeted, before later adding, “Time to drop some music. Fuck allat waiting shit. I feel better.”







