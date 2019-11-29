The Weeknd's new song "Heartless" is your local fuckboy's anthem right now. There are so many quotables that have already made their way into becoming Instagram captions, describing the toxic ways of life that we sometimes resort to. Starting off the track by stating that he "never need a bitch, I'm what a bitch need," Abel Tesfaye knows just what the bad boys needed to hear with cuffing season in full effect. We recently reported on how Meek Mill's alleged girlfriend got angry at him for quoting the song in his captions and now, it would appear as though Lil Baby's girl isn't down with the movement either.

Responding to the Atlanta rapper's tweet repeating the first line of "Heartless," Jayda Cheaves told her man to quiet down and stop acting like something he's not. She sees a side of Lil Baby that isn't portrayed on social media so, at the end of the day, she likely knows best. And we all know that a happy wife makes for a happy life. So, if we're being honest, Baby might want to take her advice.

"Boy you better stfu," wrote Jayda on Twitter, responding to the initial post. People are on board with her assertiveness, netting her nineteen-thousand retweets and many more likes. What do you think of Baby and Jayda?