The Weeknd is a total player. We love him for it and, although nothing would be nicer than to see him find the perfect woman to settle down with, Abel might believe that he's destined for this life until the end of time. Some people are just better off being single. While Abel Tesfaye isn't happy by himself, he considers himself a "Heartless" man on his new single, crooning over Metro Boomin production and telling the world about just how much of a bad boy he is. The new track is somewhat of a return to form for Dark Abel. While the sonics are not in line with his older material, the lyrical content most certainly is and that has fans excited for Chapter XI. Although it was rumored that the Canadian singer had registered a song about his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, that was shut down quickly by his representatives. However, she does possibly get a few lines on "Heartless."



As reported by Elle and numerous other sources, the new single by The Weeknd does appear to reference some of his past relationships (and their failures.) Notably, fans believe that Selena and Bella Hadid are spoken about near the end. Potentially referencing his perpetual on-again-off-again status with model Hadid, Weeknd rhymed: "You just came back in my life/ You never gave up on me (Why don't you?)/ I'll never know what you see (Why won't you?)/ I don't do well when alone (Oh yeah)/ You hear it clear in my tone."

After breaking up with Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid promptly came running back to the recording artist and many think that these few bars are about that situation. It wouldn't be too farfetched if that were the case.

We may not be getting a full song about Gomez but at least the gossip fiends have some material with this.