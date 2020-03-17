2020 is turning into a big year for rap releases. Although we received plenty of great albums in 2019, we're three months deep into the new decade and we've received major albums from some of the biggest acts. Eminem made his way through with Music To Be Murdered By. Lil Wayne dropped the long-awaited follow-up to Tha Carter V, Funeral. Lil Uzi is fresh off of the release of Eternal Atake but it's Lil Baby who's had the streets eagerly awaiting his sophomore release.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Even after debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 with astronomical first week numbers, Baby is still pushing major units afterward. According to Billboard, My Turn moved 104K units in its second week, sliding down to number four on the Billboard 200. Sure, it's down by 40% in sales after his debut week earned him 188,165 albums sold but there aren't many artists who can even do 100K in their first week alone.

Lil Baby's clearly kicking off the year on a high note, especially after being relatively low-key throughout 2019. His latest album solidified his star power as the next young king up from Atlanta. Perhaps once this entire Coronavirus pandemic settles down and the social distancing rule ends, we'll get to see Baby on the road performing all of the hits from his latest project.

