On May 25 of this year, George Floyd was pinned down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds before he lost his life at the hands of a police officer. We experienced the aftermath: the video of Floyd's last breaths circulated online worldwide and what erupted was a global response as tens of millions of people protested against systemic racism and police brutality. Floyd's family continues to be supported by leaders in the political and entertainment arena, and it was recently shared that Lil Babyhelped George Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, ring in her 7th birthday in style.

"Surprise Birthday Party. Thank you so much @lilbaby_1 for coming and help me celebrate my 7th Birthday," Gianna wrote in a caption to a photo with the rapper. Other photos show the happy seven-year-old in front of her ballon photo wall as she posed with her mother and enjoyed time with her loved ones. Guests wore specially made t-shirts with Happy Birthday messages to Gianna and Lil Baby made sure to stay and interact with everyone at the party.

The trial against the police officers involved in George Floyd's death continues to build. Check out a few family-friendly photos from Gianna Floyd's big day with special guest Lil Baby below.