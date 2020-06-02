Gianna Floyd
- GramLil Baby Helps George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Celebrate 7th BirthdayIt's the little girl's first birthday without her father and Lil Baby made sure it was special.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd's Daughter Gianna Thanks Kanye West For Funding College EducationGianna Floyd has been receiving support from the public, including Disney stocks from Barbra Streisand and a college education from Kanye West.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGeorge Floyd's Daughter Gianna Opens Up About Her Dad: "I Miss Him"When asked what she wants people to know about her father, George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, responded: “That I miss him.”By Lynn S.
- PoliticsKanye West Donates $2 Million & Sets Up College Fund For George Floyd's DaughterKanye West sets up a college savings fund for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter and donates $2 million to cover legal costs for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.By Alex Zidel
- SportsP.K. Subban Donates $50K To Gianna Floyd, NHL To MatchNHL superstar P.K. Subban speaks on the death of George Floyd, as well as the initiatives that can be taken to "change the game." By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd's Daughter Gianna Proudly Says: "Daddy Changed The World"Gianna Floyd sat perched atop Stephen Jackson's shoulders and declared: "Daddy changed the world!"By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMother Of George Floyd's Daughter Speaks: "I Want Justice For Him"The mother of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna spoke at a press conference today where she gave a moving statement about their daughter growing up without her dad.By Erika Marie