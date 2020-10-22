Hopelessness is beginning to sink in for many, especially after it was announced that the third-degree murder charges against Derek Chauvin, George Floyd's killer, were dropped today.

The murder of George Floyd sparked global outrage, with many across the United States participating in protests to combat the obvious systemic oppression that many systems, including the police force, were built on.

Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, was responsible for the killing of Floyd, kneeling on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes and cutting off his airway.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter days after Floyd's death.

This morning, it was revealed that one of those charges was dropped.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As reported by CNN, a Hennepin County judge has dismissed the third-degree murder charges against Chauvin. The second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges remain.

At the beginning of this month, Chauvin was released from jail on a $1 million bond.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The other officers involved in the case are only looking at charges associated with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Those charges remain for Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and Alexander Kueng.

We will continue to keep you updated on any developments in this case.

